Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey seeks explanation over jersey change, says Board was not consulted

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Friday shot off two separate emails to senior office-bearers and Executive Board members, seeking an explanation over the decision to change the national team’s traditional blue jersey to saffron for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup.

In the emails, Tirkey, also a former India captain, said the decision had been implemented without being placed before the Executive Board or brought to his notice, and directed officials to provide a detailed account of how it was approved.

The emails indicate that the controversy has widened beyond public criticism, with Hockey India’s own president formally questioning both the process and the authority behind one of the most significant branding decisions involving the national team ahead of a World Cup.