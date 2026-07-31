Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey seeks explanation over jersey change, says Board was not consulted

4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Friday shot off two separate emails to senior office-bearers and Executive Board members, seeking an explanation over the decision to change the national team’s traditional blue jersey to saffron for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup.
In the emails, Tirkey, also a former India captain, said the decision had been implemented without being placed before the Executive Board or brought to his notice, and directed officials to provide a detailed account of how it was approved.
The emails indicate that the controversy has widened beyond public criticism, with Hockey India’s own president formally questioning both the process and the authority behind one of the most significant branding decisions involving the national team ahead of a World Cup.
The development comes a day after The Indian Express reported that the jersey change had been made without consulting the players, with several members of the Indian team learning about the new design only after it was presented to them earlier this week.
In the first email, sent Friday morning and titled ‘Clarification Regarding Change in Indian National Team Jersey Colour’, Tirkey wrote to Executive Board members that the issue was not about the colour itself but about the decision-making process.
“I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the colour of the Indian national team’s jersey. This decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge.”
Indian hockey team players sport the new saffron jersey. (Photo: Hockey India)
He added: “My concern is not with the choice of saffron itself. However, a decision of this significance, involving the identity and representation of our national team, should ideally have been discussed with the elected leadership and the Executive Board before implementation.”
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Referring to the political debate triggered by the move, Tirkey said: “The matter has since attracted considerable media attention and, unfortunately, political interpretation in certain quarters. With the World Cup approaching, I have publicly clarified that the change was purely a sporting decision so that the focus remains on the team and its preparations.”
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He also revealed that the Odisha government had sought an explanation from him.
“I have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding this matter. I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed, and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented.”
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Calling for greater transparency, Tirkey wrote that “significant decisions concerning the national team are brought before the elected leadership and Executive Board for due consultation and collective consideration,” adding that the objective was to ensure “transparency, accountability, and adherence to our established decision-making processes.”
In a second email sent later to Hockey India executive director RK Srivastava, Tirkey instructed him to circulate a detailed note to all Executive Board members by 5 pm on July 31.
The note, he said, should explain:
- “the background and rationale for changing the traditional colour of the Indian National Team jersey”;
- “the authority under which the decision was taken”;
- “the process followed in arriving at the decision, including the officers, committees or other persons involved”;
- “whether any consultation was undertaken with the President, the Executive Board, current players, coaches, former international players or other relevant stakeholders”;
- and “the reasons why neither the President nor the Executive Board was informed or consulted prior to the public announcement.”
The World Cup is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.