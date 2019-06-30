Dennis van de Pol to conduct 7-day camp with Indian hockey goalkeepers

Famous hockey goalkeeping trainer Dennis van de Pol of Netherlands will conduct a seven-day special camp for nine Indian custodians, including P R Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadaur Pathak from Monday.

Advertising

The camp will be held at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru and overseen by India’s chief coach Graham Reid.

Besides Sreejesh and Pathak, other goalkeepers who will be part of the camp are Suraj Karkera, Jugraj Singh, Paras Malhotra, Jagdeep Dayal, Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Sahil Kumar Nayak.

“This is the first goalkeeping camp of 2019 and it will provide an opportunity for not only our keepers in the 33 core probables but also the upcoming young keepers as well,” Reid was quoted as saying by a Hockey India statement.

Advertising

“This will provide an opportunity to get world class coaching and help provide them with the training tools to keep their development moving in a positive direction. The goalkeepers camp will be an important feature in the National program going forward.

“This will certainly give me an opportunity to get a closer look at the pool of young goalkeepers,” Reid added.

Dennis, who is with Drijver Goalie Academy in the Netherlands as well as the KNHB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Hockey Bond), trains the Dutch youth side and also foreign teams on invitation.

He was formerly associated with the Canadian women’s team and also had a goalkeeping stint in China and Pakistan.

Hockey India name 33 players for junior men’s national camp

Hockey India Sunday named 33 core probables for the upcoming junior men’s national coaching camp scheduled to begin at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru from Monday.

The four-week long camp will conclude on July 27.

The focus in the upcoming national camp will be on trying out different combinations for future tournaments and also maintain the fitness of the players.

The Indian junior team play their next tournament in October.

“The results in the eight-nations U-21 Invitational tournament didn’t quite go our way, but we have this national camp which will be helpful in trying out different combinations and variations within the Core Probables,” Indian hockey’s High Performance Director David John said.

“We have selected players who were also a part of the core probables in our last national camp in May 2019, and with more training in the upcoming four weeks, the players will get the opportunity to work on their speed, agility and fitness, along with different tactics and strategies,” he added.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prasshant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak.

Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam.

Mid-fielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya N M, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Advertising

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.