Hockey player Navjot Kaur ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

India midfielder Navjot Kaur’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games came to an abrupt end as she is set to fly back home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old from Kurukshetra had been in isolation for the past two days.

“Experienced player Navjot Kaur had tested positive for Covid 19, however is showed no symptoms,” read a Hockey India statement on the 27-year-old who had been in isolation for the past two days. “She has been permitted to travel back to India tomorrow. She has been replaced by Sonika.”

Navjot, a member of the silver-winning team at Jakarta Asian Games, also won a bronze medal with India in Incheon Games back in 2014. Her being ruled out of the games comes a day after India won their opening match at the Commonwealth Games 5-0 against Ghana on Friday. They face Wales in their next match on Sunday.

Earlier, two cricket players from the Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana, had also tested positive before departure from India but have recovered. While Meghana has already joined the team, Pooja is likely to join before the third game against Barbados on August 3.

Earlier this week, the Games organisers had said that the Games Village was reporting a dozen cases per day.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has advised the players in the national contingent to avoid public appearances and stay indoors in view of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic that might hamper their chances of participation.