scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Hockey player Navjot Kaur ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

"Experienced player Navjot Kaur had tested positive for Covid 19, however is showed no symptoms," read a Hockey India statement on the 27-year-old who had been in isolation for the past two days.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 30, 2022 8:00:18 pm
Kaur, 27, had been in isolation for the last couple of days and had missed out on India's opener against Ghana on Friday. (Photo: Hockey India)

India midfielder Navjot Kaur’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games came to an abrupt end as she is set to fly back home after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 27-year-old from Kurukshetra had been in isolation for the past two days.

“Experienced player Navjot Kaur had tested positive for Covid 19, however is showed no symptoms,” read a Hockey India statement on the 27-year-old who had been in isolation for the past two days. “She has been permitted to travel back to India tomorrow. She has been replaced by Sonika.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Navjot, a member of the silver-winning team at Jakarta Asian Games, also won a bronze medal with India in Incheon Games back in 2014. Her being ruled out of the games comes a day after India won their opening match at the Commonwealth Games 5-0 against Ghana on Friday. They face Wales in their next match on Sunday.

Earlier, two cricket players from the Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana, had also tested positive before departure from India but have recovered. While Meghana has already joined the team, Pooja is likely to join before the third game against Barbados on August 3.
Earlier this week, the Games organisers had said that the Games Village was reporting a dozen cases per day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has advised the players in the national contingent to avoid public appearances and stay indoors in view of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic that might hamper their chances of participation.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

'Raja' is now a 'Vishwaguru' in creating joblessness: Rahul

'Raja' is now a 'Vishwaguru' in creating joblessness: Rahul

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold
CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News