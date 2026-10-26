India to have ‘new training squad’ for next season, men’s hockey coach Fulton says

In the climactic scene of a big ensemble film, the characters from different storylines often converge at a symbolic place. For Indian hockey, that place is Jalandhar, home to almost half-a-dozen players from the current team.

As the Asian Champions Trophy brings international hockey back to Punjab for the first time since January 2009, the tournament comes with a subplot of its own: could the otherwise meaningless tournament be the swansong for some of the senior players in the Indian team?

Chief coach Craig Fulton isn’t commenting on that speculation. But his plans for the months ahead suggest that the composition of the team is up for review, with a younger group set to travel to New Zealand after the tournament, and a new training squad to be finalised ahead of the Pro League in February.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The timing is significant. India’s contrasting performances at the World Cup and Asian Games have left questions about the team’s personnel, even as the latter offered evidence that the existing group can still deliver. At the World Cup in August, India failed to make the semi-finals as Germany, Argentina and Spain broke into the last four. Belgium and England, despite their pedigree, missed out too — underlining how little separates the leading teams. “We had our chances and we didn’t take them,” Fulton told The Indian Express. “The competition in the men’s tournament is really, really tight at the moment, which is exciting.”

The sights and sounds of training – Team India at work. 🇮🇳🏑 Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 🗓️ Oct 27 to Nov 5

📍 Jalandhar & Mohali (Punjab, India) Watch Live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2. #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/Vt3tZ8DhIY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2026

India responded at the Asian Games, producing a consistent campaign and finding a way through the difficult knockout games, including a Pakistan scare in the semifinals, to win gold. “I think we played a really good tournament at the Asian Games. We were quite consistent, and the semifinals are always difficult games. I’m glad we found a way to get through it, and that’s all credit to the guys,” Fulton said.

The two results offer different readings of the same group. The World Cup exposed India’s inability to convert opportunities against the best; the Asian Games showed the value of its experience. The question now is how to retain that experience heading into the LA Olympics while making room for the next generation.

Senior players such as Sumit, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh are part of that conversation. Their futures cannot be read going by the coach’s comments in isolation, but the World Cup has sharpened the scrutiny of India’s established personnel and the need to build depth in key positions.

Fulton pointed to the unusual scheduling of the two tournaments as one complication. India had to name their Asian Games squad 60 days in advance, before the World Cup could inform selection. “It was a very unique situation, having the World Cup and then, three weeks later, your biggest tournament,” he said. “In hindsight, you might select the Asian Games team on the back of the World Cup performance, but that wasn’t possible because we had to name the team 60 days before the Asian Games.”

Story continues below this ad

The next phase will not, however, be a simple changing of the guard. “It’s not easy to just remove your experience in key positions and expect the next group of players to pick it up exactly where you left off,” Fulton said. “You’re looking at experience and youth together.”

After the Asian Champions Trophy, India will select a younger group for three matches in New Zealand. The squad will then come together for the Hockey India League, with the group for the Pro League in India in February — facing Argentina and Germany — to be finalised afterwards. “A lot of the senior guys will be given a rest, and we’ll choose a younger squad to go through to New Zealand,” Fulton said. “Then everyone comes together for the Hockey India League, we choose our squad, and we play the Pro League in India in February with the new squad.”

A good pitch, a prepared squad and a big challenge ahead. 🇮🇳🔥 It’s Craig Fulton’s first visit to Punjab and while he looks forward to defending the Asian Champions Trophy crown, India’s Chief Coach wants to visit the Golden Temple and other places around Jalandhar and Mohali later. Watch Team India take the stage at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 starting next week. 🏑 🗓️ Oct 27 to Nov 5

📍 Jalandhar & Mohali (Punjab, India) Watch Live -> JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 #Hockeyisback #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 23, 2026

That is a roadmap, not a retirement list. But it creates an opportunity for younger players to press their claims while the established core gets a break.

With no major tournament apart from the Pro League in 2027, Fulton also wants to use the year to give the team more match practice and sharpen its combinations. “My main objective is to get a lot more games in 2027. There are no tournaments except for the Pro League, so we need to fill that gap with training games,” he said. “We need to get back to doing the basics well, reinforce the way we want to play, give opportunities to different players and see if we can put the right combinations together and still get the right outcomes.”

In Jalandhar, the immediate business is to win the Asian Champions Trophy. But with the next phase of selection already taking shape, the tournament also brings India’s present and future into the same frame.