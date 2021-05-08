scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Covid-19: Moscow Olympic gold medallist and former hockey coach MK Kaushik dead

MK Kaushik, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning Indian team, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 8, 2021 8:32:31 pm
MK Kaushik was 66 and survived by his son and wife. (Twitter/KirenRijiju)

Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik on Saturday died after battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

He was 66 and survived by his son and wife.

MK Kaushik, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning Indian team, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home in New Delhi.

“He was shifted to ventilator this morning but passed away just now,” his son Ehsan told PTI.

Kaushik had coached both the senior men and women’s teams. Under his coaching, India men’s team won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Also, Indian women team had won bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006 under his coaching.

He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1998, before being bestowed with the Dronacharya award in 2002.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 08: Latest News

x