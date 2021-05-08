Covid-19: Moscow Olympic gold medallist and former hockey coach MK Kaushik dead

MK Kaushik was 66 and survived by his son and wife. (Twitter/KirenRijiju)

Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik on Saturday died after battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

He was 66 and survived by his son and wife.

MK Kaushik, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning Indian team, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home in New Delhi.

“He was shifted to ventilator this morning but passed away just now,” his son Ehsan told PTI.

Again a sad day for Indian Hockey. We lost MK Kaushik ji, member of the Indian Hockey Team that won gold at 1980 Moscow Olympic. He also coached the 1998 Asian Games men’s team & 2002 Commonwealth Games Women’s team. Both teams won Gold. Salute to Kaushik Ji. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Edp2vXOklK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021

Kaushik had coached both the senior men and women’s teams. Under his coaching, India men’s team won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Also, Indian women team had won bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006 under his coaching.

Covid claims two #HockeyOlympians both gold medallists from 1980 in quick succession. First #RavinderPalSingh (right) and now #MKKaushik (left). What a loss…both fine gentlemen who made great contribution to Indian hockey. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BufTiRFob8 — V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) May 8, 2021

He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1998, before being bestowed with the Dronacharya award in 2002.