Saturday, June 23, 2018
Clinical India crush Pakistan 4-0 in Champions Trophy 2018 opener

India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open its campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy 2018

By: PTI | Published: June 23, 2018 7:32:49 pm
India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Champions Trophy 2018, Champions Trophy 2018 India vs Pakistan, sports news, hockey, Indian Express India scored four field goals. (Source: PTI)
India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open its campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament, in Breda on Saturday.

India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh (26th, 60th min) scoring a brace. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th) and Mandeep Singh (57th) were the other scorers.

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keeping Pakistan forward line at bay.

India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Sunday.

