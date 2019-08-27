Chandigarh State Junior Hockey Championship: Dhapa, Kavita set up CHA march into final

FOUR GOALS each by Dhapa and Kavita propelled Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, to a 11-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 42, and sail into the girls’ final of the Chandigarh State Junior Hockey Championship being played at Sector 42 Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The semi-final match started with CHA forwards making inroads into the opposition half and their efforts soon paid dividends with Priyanka scoring the opening goal in the fourth minute of the match. The next minute saw Kavita scoring her first goal of the match to make it 2-0 for the CHA team. Barkha extended the lead for CHA team in the eighth minute when she scored a field goal. One minute later, Dhapa scored her first goal of the match to make it 4-0 for the CHA team. Dhapa scored her second goal of the match in the 11th minute before scoring the sixth goal for the CHA team in the 18th minute of the match. The youngster scored her fourth goal of the match in the 19th minute before Kavita scored her second goal of the match in the 20th minute to make it 8-0 for the CHA team. Twelve minutes later, Kamlesh scored her first goal of the match to make it 9-0 for the team. Priyanka netted her third goal in the 52nd minute of the match before scoring her fourth goal of the match in the 59th minute to complete the 11-0 win for the team.

In the second semi-final, Government Model High School, Sector 25, ended the challenge of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, with a 2-1 win. Rajini scored the first of the match in the 43rd minute to put Government Model High School, Sector 25, ahead by 1-0. Six minutes later, Prakriti scored the equaliser for MCM DAV College. Amanjot scored the winning goal for Government Model High School, Sector 25, in the 55th minute of the match.