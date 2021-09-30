scorecardresearch
Birendra Lakra, Olympic bronze-medallist, retires from international hockey

Birendra Lakra, who was part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics, also won gold in the 2014 Asian Games and bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 3:59:24 pm
Birendra Lakra played as a defender for India. (File)

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra on Thursday announced that he is quitting the game with immediate effect, hours after his teammate Rupinder Pal Singh announced his retirement.

Lakra’s retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.

“A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men’s Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra,” HI tweeted.

The 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, was part of India’s bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics.

He was also part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that claimed bronze in 2018 Jakarta.

Hours earlier, Lakra’s teammate drag-flicker Rupinder, who played a starring role in the historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced his surprise international retirement “to make way for youngsters”.

