Balbir Singh Sr set to be discharged from hospital

Triple Olympic gold medal winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr in all likelihood will be discharged from the hospital after being admitted for the past three months following bronchial pneumonia. The legend celebrated his 95th birthday on December 31 in a private ward of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh where he is recuperating following his illness.

On October 2, Singh was admitted to PGIMER after he complained of breathing difficulty. Immediately after being admitted, the legendary centre-forward, was treated at the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the PGI Hospital and over past couple of weeks, his condition has improved, the hospital sources said.

Over the next few day, the doctors will assess his health and if his condition remains stable and shows further improvement, he is likely to be sent home, they said on Friday. While sharing a Facebook post from his hospital bed when he turned 95, the iconic player wrote,”It’s 90 days today—that I am in PGI, Chandigarh. Like rest of my life where everything has been pre-destined-I celebrated my 95th birthday with the lovely and very caring PGI staff—who have now become my second family!”

“Manziley bhi Ziddi hain, Rastey bhi ziddi hain, par kya Karoon main—Honsley bhi to mere ziddi hain!”

“With your Best Wishes and Prayers—See you all soon at home! Wish All my friends and family across the globe a very happy and prosperous New Year! God Bless,” wrote Balbir Sr in his post.

One of the country’s greatest athletes, Singh became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics has stood the test of time. He had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match at the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1975.