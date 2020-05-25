Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 96

Balbir Singh Sr's record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final at the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 25, 2020 8:45:36 am
Balbir Singh Sr breathed his last in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Archive)

India hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr breathed his last at a Mohali hospital on Monday morning. The iconic player was 96 and was undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for over two weeks.

“He died at around 6:30 this morning,” Abhijit Singh, the director of the hospital was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As per their report, the hockey legend was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had also developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

He had won three Olympic gold medals with the Indian hockey team in 1948, 1952 and 1956. Apart from his heroics in Olympics, Balbir Singh Sr was also the chief coach and manager of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian hockey team.

Balbir Singh Sr’s record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final at the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra condoled the demise of the hockey legend and stated that “athletes and role models such as him come very rarely”.

