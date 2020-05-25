Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 96

Balbir Singh Sr breathed his last in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Archive) Balbir Singh Sr breathed his last in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Archive)

India hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr breathed his last at a Mohali hospital on Monday morning. The iconic player was 96 and was undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for over two weeks.

“He died at around 6:30 this morning,” Abhijit Singh, the director of the hospital was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Triple-Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior breathed his last at a Mohali hospital on Monday morning. Senior’s longtime friend SD Gupta confirmed the new of his death. 96-year-old Senior was admitted in a Mohali hospital earlier this month. @IndianExpress — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) May 25, 2020

As per their report, the hockey legend was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had also developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

He had won three Olympic gold medals with the Indian hockey team in 1948, 1952 and 1956. Apart from his heroics in Olympics, Balbir Singh Sr was also the chief coach and manager of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian hockey team.

Balbir Singh Sr’s record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final at the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India's most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 25, 2020

Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra condoled the demise of the hockey legend and stated that “athletes and role models such as him come very rarely”.

