Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior suffers cardiac arrest, on ventilator support

Balbir Singh Senior was part of the Indian contingent that won the Olympics gold medal in 1948, 1952, and 1956.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 12, 2020 4:28:19 pm
Former Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Former Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior is currently in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Tuesday. The 95-year-old is currently on ventilator support and will be monitored by a team of doctors for the next two days.

Balbir Singh Senior, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was admitted to Fortis hospital in Chandigarh. As per news reports, the India hockey legend was admitted in critical condition with a high fever. The reports also mentioned that the former player has tested negative for Covid-19 virus.

Balbir Singh had spent over 100 days in hospital due to bronchial pneumonia last year.

He was part of the Indian contingent that won the Olympics gold medal in 1948, 1952, and 1956. Balbir Singh also led the Indian side, which won gold at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

