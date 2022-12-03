scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Australia down India 5-1, seal hockey series

Matt Dawson entered the scoresheet in the 54th minute with a low volley strike that went past Krishan Pathak.

India's Dilpreet Singh celebrates the goal against Australia. (Hockey India)

India made a promising start by taking a first-half lead but its defence fell apart later as the team lost the fourth hockey Test 1-5 to Australia and conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Comeback man Dilpreet Singh (25th) struck early to give India the lead after a resolute defensive display by Harmanpreet and Co. in a goalless first quarter. But India’s defense crumbled towards the fag end of the second quarter with Jeremy Hayward (29th) and Jake Whetton (30th) scoring in a space of 50 seconds. Tom Wickham (34th) extended the Kookaburra’s lead, before Hayward completed his brace (41st).

The final match of the series will be played on Sunday. India had won the third match after losing the first two contests.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 03:31:38 pm
