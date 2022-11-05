scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Asian Hockey Federation CEO Tayyab Ikram elected as new FIH president

Seif Ahmed was the acting president of the FIH following Batra's resignation from the top post after the Delhi High Court asked him to stop functioning as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief

The duration of Ikram's term will be for two years . (Source : FIH Hockey / Twitter )

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram of Macau was on Saturday elected as the new president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), succeeding India’s Narinder Batra as its full-time chief.

Ikram defeated Marc Coudron of Belgium 79-47 in the 48th FIH Congress held virtually. Out of 129 national associations, 126 casted valid votes. The duration of Ikram’s term will be for two years, in order to complete the mandate of the previous chief, Batra, who resigned on July 18. Now a citizen of Macau, Ikram was born in Pakistan.

Seif Ahmed was the acting president of the FIH following Batra’s resignation from the top post after the Delhi High Court asked him to stop functioning as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief. Batra, who became the FIH president in 2016, resigned from the post in July. He also gave up his International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership which was directly linked with his IOA position.

The FIH Executive Board consists of a president; eight ordinary members – four female and four male – one half being renewed every two years; an athletes’ representative; Presidents of the Continental Federations; CEO; any (non-voting) member co-opted onto the Executive Board pursuant to Article 7.1 (c) of the FIH Statutes.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 08:45:53 pm
Next Story

How it happened was not right in the first place but now let players and managers do their jobs: Jurgen Klopp talks about Qatar’s World Cup bid in 2010

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 05: Latest News