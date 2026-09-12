Asian Games: China no longer the Great Wall for India’s women’s hockey team

The fifth-place finish and impressive performances against top teams at the Women’s Hockey World Cup has brought a feel-good factor in India, apart from being the best finish in more than half a century. Significantly, it removed the mental block, to a large extent, against China – India’s strongest opponents on the path to Asian Games gold and a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India played an entertaining 2-2 draw against the 2024 Olympics silver medallist in the World Cup group stage and finished ahead of them as the reigning Asian Games champion finished eighth.

“The China match was important for us. Drawing or winning that game was crucial because the young players mostly remember the 4-0 drubbing China gave us at the last Asian Games,” Savita Punia told The Indian Express. “This draw serves as a reminder for us that we played good hockey against them and will do the same at the Asian Games.”

Since 2023, China is the team India has found most difficult to win against at the continental level. At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China squashed India’s hopes of a historic gold and an Olympics berth in the semifinal with a 4-0 thrashing. India got the better of them twice later in the year at the Asian Champions Trophy but it was a much weaker Chinese squad with most of the top players resting after coming home with a historic silver medal from the Paris Olympics.