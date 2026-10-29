Asian Champions Trophy: Strong in all quarters, India thrash China 5-2

For a moment, Craig Fulton may have been just a bit concerned when China levelled matters at 1-1 with four minutes to go for half time in the Asian Champions Trophy game on Thursday.

But the concern didn’t last long and the India coach had his skipper to thank. Harmanpreet Singh slammed home from a penalty corner a minute later and the hosts never looked back, going on to seal a 5-2 win at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

After a 13-0 demolition of Bangladesh on Tuesday, the second successive win put India on top of the six-team standings.

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Harmanpreet struck again, just after the break. With Sukhjeet Singh scoring a brace and Jugraj Singh also getting on the scoresheet, the second half was relatively tension-free for the India coach. Altogether, three of India’s five goals came via penalty corners.