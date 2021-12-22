Asian Champions Trophy 2021, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and where?

Asian Champions Trophy 2021, India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK) Live Streaming: Defending champions India will lock horns with Pakistan in the men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 third-place playoff encounter in Dhaka on Wednesday.

After losing 5-3 against Japan in the semi-finals, India will hope to finish their campaign with a bronze medal. The Manpreet Singh-led side started off the tournament with a 2-2 draw against South Korea but bounced back with three consecutive victories in the round-robin stage. Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan 3-1. The bronze medal playoff will be a repeat of the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy final in Muscat, Oman, where both India and Pakistan had finished as joint winners. On the other hand, Japan will take on South Korea in the summit clash.

Where will the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan be held?

The Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan will take place in Dhaka.

What time will the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan start?

The Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal play-off between India and Pakistan will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday (December 22).

Where to watch the live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan?

The Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to live-stream the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan online?

The Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal playoff between India and Pakistan will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can follow all the live updates and commentary on www.indianexpress.com.

INDIA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra