scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Asia Cup: Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India

Experienced drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who comes out of retirement is appointed as captain of the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey team for the tournament, to be held from May 23 to June 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

By: Sports Desk |
May 9, 2022 3:31:43 pm
Hockey IndiaHockey India names 20-member squad for men's Asia Cup. (Hockey India)

Veteran drag-flicker Rupinderpal Singh will lead a 20-member Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup to be held from May 23 to June 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Defender Birendra Lakra is appointed as the vice-captain. Interestingly, both Rupinder Pal and Birendra had announced their retirement soon after the Tokyo Olympic Olympics but earlier this year, they made themselves available for selection again for the national team. Veteran forward SV Sunil is also among the 20 players Hockey India picked for the tournament.

India are in pool A along with Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia, while Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B. India will start their Asia Cup Men’s Hockey title defence with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the competition.

READ |Old hand Sardar to coach ‘A’ team for CWG; Lakra Rupinder back in fold

Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Vishnukant Singh and Uttam Singh. Also new in the team will be Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev and S Karthi will be making their senior India debut.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>

Junior World Cup players Maninder Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess have been named as replacement players while Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal and Angad Bir Singh have been named as standbys.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The team is a good mix of experienced senior players and newcomers, many of whom have played at the international level in different age-group matches but have not made their Senior India debut. Since India has already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of being the hosts, it will be a good platform for us to try out this new set of players,” says coach BJ Kariappa.

Former India Captain Sardar Singh will also accompany the team. He said: “This is a very talented group of players and I have seen them work really hard over the past few weeks to earn a place in the team. On a personal front, this will be my first tournament as India Coach and I am looking forward to this new experience.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh (Captain), Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (vice-captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil, Uttam Singh, S.Karthi

Replacement Players: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 09: Latest News