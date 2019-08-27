Arjuna Award will motivate me to do better: Chinglensana

Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Tuesday that being nominated for the Arjuna Award will spur him to do better in upcoming tournaments. The National Sports Awards are set to take place on Thursday and the 27-year-old is among the 19 athletes nominated for the Arjuna.

“It is a huge honour. I have taken pride in representing India, and having completed more than 200 international caps for India, this award motivates me to keep giving my all in the upcoming tournaments,” he said. “I am grateful to everyone who has played a part in my journey so far.”

The midfielder, who made his international debut for the senior team at the Champions Challenge in 2011, is one of the few players in the current team to have completed more than 200 caps. He hails from Manipur and is known for his composure and authority in the middle.

After making his debut, he won his first medal with the senior team at the 2013 Asia Cup where the team won the silver medal. He was also a member of the team that won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His first gold medal came at the 2014 Asian Games when India beat Pakistan 4-2 in the final.

“Indian hockey has evolved in the eight years I have been with the national team, and I feel that our domestic structure has also helped in making sure that we have a huge pool of players who can step up and play at the international level.”