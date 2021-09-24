Aim to improve further to be part of Indian team for upcoming events: Simranjeet Singh

He played a pivotal role in India’s historic hockey bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and midfielder Simranjeet Singh’s next aim is to further hone his skills to become a regular feature in the team for the upcoming events, including next year’s Asian Games. Singh had scored twice as the Indian men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 in the thrilling bronze-medal play-off at Tokyo.

“I feel very fortunate, honestly. It was a great experience I had in Tokyo and my aim was to execute the role I was given to perfection,” he said in a release issued by Hockey India (HI) on Friday.

“Now, I am waiting to return to the camp and analyse our performance in detail and understand the areas I can further work on and improve.” Singh was part of the India Colts team that lifted the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in Lucknow back in 2016.

“That victory in Lucknow truly changed our lives for good. It really was the stepping stone for many of us and the journey so far has been fantastic,” he said.

“From here on, my aim is only to get better and be part of India’s upcoming campaigns at the FIH Hockey Pro League, Asian Games and so on. There is still a lot that I feel I can improve upon.”

With the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in India starting November 24, Singh is excited that the best talents from across the world will get to experience the facilities in Bhubaneswar.

“It is great that the best junior players from across the globe will get to experience the world-class facilities in Bhubaneswar.

“We have played in many venues across the world but playing in Odisha is always special because of the facilities there, the Odisha State Government’s hospitality and the fans. “I am really happy that hockey festivities are returning to India after nearly two years of no action in the country due to COVID-19. I hope all the players enjoy the tournament and wish them good luck,” Singh signed off.