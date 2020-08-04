Another AHF workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials

Hockey India has requested each of its eight member units, which take part in five-a-side tournaments in India, to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the workshop. (Representational Image) Hockey India has requested each of its eight member units, which take part in five-a-side tournaments in India, to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the workshop. (Representational Image)

The Asian Hockey Federation will organise a second set of online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials later this month. A group of over 15 coaches and technical officials will be attending a total of five workshops.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, the workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours’ session including a break.

For technical officials these workshops will mainly focus on code of conduct: protest and fearing and for the coaches emphasis will be on coaching in five-a-side hockey, physical fitness demands, match strategies and the role of goalkeepers.

Hockey India has requested each of its eight member units, which take part in five-a-side tournaments in India, to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the workshop. They will attend the workshop along with the group of nominated Hockey India coaches.

HI’s officiating president Gyanendro Ningombam said, “I am confident that the workshops will definitely help our officials and coaches improve tremendously and in the process, we will have an opportunity to grow the game of hockey even further in our country.

“The AHF has always taken steps to ensure that the officials are growing and evolving every day and I would like to thank them for their efforts.”

Dato Tayyab Ikram, chief executive officer of AHF and chairman of FIH’s development and education Committee, also commented on the workshops.

“They have attended the (first) online workshops with great interest and enthusiasm and I have no doubt that they will become much better through another set of online workshops. Hockey India has always ensured that hockey is moving forward in whichever situation and their dedication is admirable.”

The AHF will also organise online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations this month. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

