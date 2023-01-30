Abhinav Bindra congratulates Germany ambassador to India in German after Hockey World Cup victory

Germany defeated Belgium to clinch its 3rd title in the recently concluded Hockey World Cup on Sunday and before the match, Dr Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan re-enacted the famous ‘Sattar minute’ speech from Shahrukh Khan’s movie Chak De India.

“Ye sattar minute tumse koi nahi chheen sakta. Toh jao aur apni zindagi ki sabse badiya hockey khel ke aao (No one can take these 70 minutes away from you. So go on and play the best hockey of your lives),” he said in the short video.

After the match, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra replied to the tweet in German and congratulated the ambassador for Germany’s victory. “Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Deutschland zum Weltmeistertitel! (Congratulations to Germany on winning the world championship!),” he wrote.

Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Deutschland zum Weltmeistertitel! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 29, 2023

Germany ended Belgium’s dominance in global hockey in the last five years as they made yet another stunning comeback from two-goal deficit to beat the defending champions in penalty shootout.

The two sides were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time of the thrilling final before Germany eventually won 5-4 in sudden death in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium.

Niklas Wellen (29th), Gonzalo Peillat (41st) and captain Mats Grambusch (48th) scored for Germany in the regulation time while Florent van Aubel Florent (10th), Tanguy Cosyns (11th) and Tom Boon (59th) found the target for Belgium.

This was the third time in the tournament that Germany had won after trailing 0-2 and their mental strength and never-say-die attitude came to the fore again as they denied the Belgians to defend their title.

The earlier two matches were against England in the quarterfinals and Australia in the semifinals.