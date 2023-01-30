scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Abhinav Bindra congratulates Germany ambassador to India in German after Hockey World Cup victory

Germany ended Belgium's dominance in global hockey in the last five years as they made yet another stunning comeback from two-goal deficit to beat the defending champions in penalty shootout.

After the match, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra replied to the tweet in German and congratulated the ambassador for Germany's victory.
Listen to this article
Abhinav Bindra congratulates Germany ambassador to India in German after Hockey World Cup victory
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Germany defeated Belgium to clinch its 3rd title in the recently concluded Hockey World Cup on Sunday and before the match, Dr Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan re-enacted the famous ‘Sattar minute’ speech from Shahrukh Khan’s movie Chak De India.

“Ye sattar minute tumse koi nahi chheen sakta. Toh jao aur apni zindagi ki sabse badiya hockey khel ke aao (No one can take these 70 minutes away from you. So go on and play the best hockey of your lives),” he said in the short video.

After the match, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra replied to the tweet in German and congratulated the ambassador for Germany’s victory. “Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Deutschland zum Weltmeistertitel! (Congratulations to Germany on winning the world championship!),” he wrote.

Germany ended Belgium’s dominance in global hockey in the last five years as they made yet another stunning comeback from two-goal deficit to beat the defending champions in penalty shootout.

The two sides were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time of the thrilling final before Germany eventually won 5-4 in sudden death in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium.

Niklas Wellen (29th), Gonzalo Peillat (41st) and captain Mats Grambusch (48th) scored for Germany in the regulation time while Florent van Aubel Florent (10th), Tanguy Cosyns (11th) and Tom Boon (59th) found the target for Belgium.

This was the third time in the tournament that Germany had won after trailing 0-2 and their mental strength and never-say-die attitude came to the fore again as they denied the Belgians to defend their title.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

The earlier two matches were against England in the quarterfinals and Australia in the semifinals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 20:18 IST
Next Story

UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Ceremony and Plateau

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News
close