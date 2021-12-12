Hockey National Championship: Day 1 records 74 goals in 5 matches

MANIPUR HOCKEY set a record of sorts and ended up recording a 21-0 victory over their north-eastern neighbours Tripura Hockey on a day when goals were aplenty at the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Saturday.

The day overall was all about counting goals with the morning session logging 39 goals from three matches. Later in the afternoon session, 35 goals were scored in two games. At the end of the day, 74 goals were scored in the five matches played on Saturday.

Hockey Karnataka, Le Puducherry, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Chandigarh were the other big-score winners on the opening day. In other matches, Hockey Andhra Pradesh earned full points after Hockey Andaman and Nicobar went through the motion of officially forfeiting their match with a no show for the Championship.

In Group-C, Hockey Karnataka began the day with a 14-0 win over Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

Next up, Le Puducherry beat first-timers Hockey Arunachal Pradesh by a 14-0 score. The big moment of the day was when Hockey Punjab took on Hockey Uttarakhand and walked out 11-0 winners in a Group-D match. The afternoon session continued with high scores being logged.In Group-E, Hockey Chandigarh scored a 14-0 victory over Hockey Rajasthan. In the last match, Hockey Manipur recorded the top score of the day, beating Tripura Hockey 21-0 in Group-E.