‘Seniors will win in Pro League’: Sardar after IND defeat PAK in U18 Asia Cup

“We have defeated Pakistan to reach finals today. Ummed hai aane waale pro league matches me bhi ye jeet ka jalwa Pro League me bhi barkarar rahega (Hopefully, this winning streak will continue in the upcoming pro league games),” Indian midfield great Sardar Singh and current coach of U-18 men’s team quipped after they defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the semifinal of the men’s U-18 Asia Cup hockey on Friday. It was a classic India v Pakistan hockey clash with goals, drama and high voltage action.

Despite trailing 2-3 by the end of the third quarter, Indian team bounced back impressively in the final quarter with Ashish Tani Purti scoring three goals to make it 5-3 for India.

The match started on a tense note with both teams fighting for the control in the midfield. India found their rhythm in the 12th minute when the umpire rewarded a penalty stroke after Pakistan’s error in the circle. Ashish scored his first goal to give India 1-0 lead.

Pakistan came out aggressively in the second quarter and won a penalty corner which was saved by goalkeeper Ayush Rajak. Pakistan kept pressing and found their equaliser in the 27th minute when Adeel intercepted a pass, broke through the defence, and scored a field goal to make it 1-1 at half time.

“𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞 𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐚 𝐣𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐢 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐫 𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐠𝐚!” 🔥🫡 After guiding the Indian Team to the Men’s U18 Asia Cup Final, coach Sardar Singh adds flavour to India’s upcoming Pro League matches against Pakistan later this… pic.twitter.com/NsCSpgn0wI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 5, 2026

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While India reclaimed the lead in the 35th minute after Shahrukh Ali scored from a quick pass, Pakistan sounded the board twice in the space of five minutes to take 3-2 lead. Muhammad Farhan Aslam scored a field goal in the 37th minute and then Uzair Ahmad converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minutes.

With just 15 minutes left on the clock, the Indian side needed an inspirational show in the final quarter and the team delivered that. Ashish fired home a superb drag-flick from the second penalty corner to level the score at 3-3 in the 49th minute. He completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute with another penalty corner goal. While Pakistani defence blocked few attempts, they failed to stop the Indian attackers.

Ashish sounded the board for the fourth time when he scored another penalty corner in the 56th minute to give India the decisive lead. India will take on Japan in the final on Saturday.