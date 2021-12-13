11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship: Jharkhand, Telangana score big wins

Hosts Hockey Maharashtra had a resounding 18-0 win over Hockey Mizoram, which included a big 8-goal effort by skipper Taleb Shah in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Sunday.

Skipper Taleb’s effort made him the top-scorer of the tournament and took Hockey Maharashtra to the top of Pool-H. In the same group, Hockey Bihar put aside the challenge of Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-2.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Maharashtra began dominating but goals seemed to elude them after Darshan Gawkar (2nd) opened the scoring. Missed chances frustrated the home crowd before Ajit Shinde (14th) made it 2-0.

Taleb then took over with field goals in the 20th, 29th, 34th, 37th, 42nd, 47th, 51st and 59th minutes. Adding to the tally were Venkatesh Kenche (23rd, 23rd), Mohd Nizzamuddin (28th, 36th) and Pratap Shinde (53rd, 59th, 60th, 60th).

Hockey Bihar rode on goals by Subash Sanga (4th, 25th), Samuel Topno (7th) and Mukesh Lakra (12th) to down Chhattisgarh Hockey. Shukhdev Nirmalkar (11th) and Arbaz Ali (60th) reducred the margin for the losers.

The day once again logged 74 goals in seven matches with Hockey Telangana, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra getting double-digit scores.

The day began with two back-to-back Group-F matches. Odisha had it easy with a rout of Hockey Gujarat 8-0 with Sushil Dhanwar (17th, 26th, 36th) leading from the front.

Next up, Hockey Bengal pushed aside Goans Hockey 8-0. The highlight of the victory was the brilliant 5-goal effort by Raushan Kumar (2nd, 4th, 53rd, 54th, 59th), which included the opening goal. Raushan became the highest individual scorer in a match in the morning session.

Later in Group-C action, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand logged full points from their opening games.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey posted a 9-0 verdict over Kerala Hockey after Mohammad Amir Khan (6th, 24th), Ajay Yadav (37th, 46th) and Faraz Mohd. (48th, 52nd) netted a brace each. The other contributors were Mohd Saif Khan (10th), Deepak Patel (22nd), and Mohd. Sadiq (50th).

Hockey Jharkhand pushed the ten-goal mark with a clinical 11-0 win over Assam Hockey. The encounter also witnessed the 100th goal of the tournament – Sandeep Minj had the distinction of this feat when he netted Jharkhand’s opening goal.

In an afternoon encounter, Telangana Hockey notched the highest score of the day.

In a one-sided Group-A encounter, Telangana Hockey breezed past Hockey Himachal 13-1 riding on a 4-goal brilliance by Surya Prakash Potluri (24th, 26th, 31st, 57th).

Telangana Hockey took their time in breaking down Himachal Pradesh and did when Feroz Bin Farhajh (8th) scored to end Q1. The second quarter had Telangana Hockey change gears and score 5 to swell their tally to 6-0 at halftime.

The Telangana win was creditable as all their goals were field goals and five players got on to the scoresheet. Feroz and Sandeep Subedar ended with three goals.