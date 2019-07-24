Hima Das — Certainly not her hottest streak

Hima Das may have set the social media ablaze with her five back-to-back gold medals in less than a month but not by any stretch of the imagination is this a hot streak. The prodigious Assamese has had way better performances in her record book and competed against far superior opponents in the past.

Das, who is coming off a back injury that forced her to end her Doha Asian Championships in tears in April, is taking part in these tournaments just to ease herself back into competition mode. The first four races this month were over 200m, not her pet event anymore. According to those close to the athlete, the idea was to gradually increase the workload and thus in only the fifth event of the month, did she take part in a 400m race.

It’s no secret that elite athletes don’t take part in as many competitions in a month with the aim of solely winning medals. It was part of the training regimen designed by India’s Russian-American quarter-mile coach Galina Bukharina. It has been learnt that the coach is pleased with Hima’s effort considering the fact that she is still in the recovery phase. Even the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) hasn’t gone to town over Hima’s five gold medals.

A close scrutiny of her timings in the last one month and a background check of her opponents (see box) makes it clear that Hima wasn’t facing a world-class field. In one of the races, at Kladno in the Czech Republic, she was up against three other runners. Among those whom she beat was Sierra Leone’s Hafsatu Kamara, a 27-year-old who has never won a major title and finished 26th in the 400m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. There was also Brazil’s De Lis Tamaris,who has run a sub-24 200m just once in the last five years.

Labelling Hima’s events as “international” competitions just because they were conducted overseas would be a little unfair. In her only 400m race, her pet event, her opponents were all Indian athletes. In this race, Hima’s timing of 52.09 seconds was a lot slower than her national record of 50.79.

In Tabor (Czech Republic), her 200m opponents included two heptathletes and VK Vismaya, who like her, is a quarter-mile specialist. At the Kutno athletics meet in Poland, the competition was so poor that out of the 15 participants, 11 finished with a timing of 25 seconds or more. Several participants don’t even have a profile page on the comprehensive IAAF database. India’s 200m national record is 22.82 and the world record is 21.34.

Those involved with Hima’s training say that the hype is misplaced but the athlete’s participation in these races shouldn’t be questioned. They say that Indian athletes and coaches often complain about not having regular competitions and since Hima, like other quarter-milers, was training in Poland, they didn’t want to miss out on a chance to be part of competitive races.

Other national campers like Vismaya and Mohammed Anas immensely benefitted from the regular competition. Anas broke his 400m national record to qualify for the Worlds in Kladno with 45.21 seconds on the clock and Vismaya improved her personal mark twice in the span of a month.

Hima, who burst onto the scene in 2018 with the IAAF World U20 gold, is yet to achieve the World Championship qualification mark of 51.80s. Her season’s best of 52.09 is 75th in the world this year as Shaunae Miller-Uibot sits atop the chart clocking 49.05s. The 200m isn’t her go-to event anymore and it’s highly unlikely she would even attempt to qualify for it. The 19-year-old has roughly two months to crack the Worlds’ mark and the recent rush of medals would have instilled more confidence in her.

Five gold far from her personal best

Quartermiler Hima Das recorded five top-of-the-podium finishes within three weeks this month. Four of them came in a race, 200m, which isn’t her main event while the quality of the tournaments and the level of opponents left a lot to be desired.

Race 1

July 2: Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, Poland

23.65s

1st: Hima Das

2nd: Thomas Tamzin (23.71s)

The 21-year-old is South African national champion is a full-time sports management student. Her last major tournament was the World University Games in Naples, Italy where she couldn’t qualify for the finals of the 100 and 200m events.

3rd: Vismaya VK (23.75s)

Like Hima, Vismaya too isn’t a regular in the 200m circuit. The quarter-miler is part of the relay squads training in Spala under coach Galina Bukharina. Her season and personal best is 23.43s

*None of the other finalists were 200m specialists

Race 2

July 7: 200m, Kutno Athletics Meet, Poland

23.97s

1st: Hima Das

2nd: Vismaya VK (24.06)

3rd: Ewa Ochocka (24.64s)

Ewa, in her own words, prefers to run shorter distances. The Polish athlete is yet to run a sub 24s race in the 200m.

4th: V Subha (24.96s)

5th: Katarzyna Tuniewicz (25.00s)

n The 24-year-old Polish athlete’s career graph in 200 began at a lowly 27.41s seven years back and clocked her best-ever time at 25.00s this month. Even India’s junior national record is way better than her best run.

*Aleksandra Nowak, who finished 12th, has no records for 200m. The IAAF database shows her last race was back in 2005 that too in 1500m.

Race 3

July 13: 200m, Kladno Athletics Meet, Czech Republic

23.43s

1st: Hima Das

2nd: Hafsatu Kamara (24.25s)

* Hfsatu, a 27-year-old Sierra Leonean, has represented her country in top events like the World Championships and the Olympics (100m) but her performances have been far from impressive in them. She faced a first-round exit in 2015 Worlds and finished 8th in Rio heats. At the CWG, she stood 26th in the heats.

3rd: De Lis Tamiris (24.28s)

* The 24-year Brazil athlete has run below 24 seconds just once in the last five years. Despite being part of the Olympic team twice she hasn’t proved her mettle in the senior circuit.

4th: Diana Bazalar (24.83s)

*The 24-year-old Peruvian is more adpet in the 100 and 100h hurldes event. Infact, her three national titles have come in hurdles events alone.

Race 4

July 17: 200m, Tabor Athletics Meet,

Czech Republic

23.25s

1st: Hima Das

2nd: Vismaya (23.43s)

3rd: Kalra Seidlova – 23.80s

* The runner from Czech Republic was among those who did not turn

up for the 200m race in Kladno. As

per her IAAF records she hasn’t

won any major titles in the

200m event so far. She has two national titles but in 100 amid

4×100 relays.

4th- Martina Hofmanova (23.98s)

* The 24-year-old Czech’s profile on their national federation suggests shows she is a heptathlete and not a specialised sprinter. This year alone, she has taken part in five different disciplines including 400m obstacles (not an Olympic discipline)

5th: Weigertová Monika (24.19s)

*Like Hofmanova the Slovenian is a heptathlete. She’s never won a major title in the 200m sprint.