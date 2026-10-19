High jump icon turns long jump king: Nishad Kumar wins gold at Para Asian Games

Nishad Kumar claimed India’s second gold medal in the Para Asian Games at Aichi Nagoya. Remarkably, Nishad usually competes in the high-jump event, a discipline where he has won two Paralympic medals. But at the Asian Games, he competed in the long jump, his first competition in an international event, and claimed the top spot on the podium with a leap of 7.11 metres.

This is India’s second gold medal of the current Asian Games after Mona Agrawal claimed the first in 10m rifle shooting.

Who is Nishad Kumar?

Nishad Kumar (born October 3, 1999) is a two-time Paralympic medallist and high-jump champion from Himachal Pradesh who represents India on the global stage. Competing in the specialized T47 classification (designated for track and field athletes with unilateral upper limb impairment), he usually competes in the men’s high jump event, medalling at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and the Paris 2024 Paralympics.