High jump icon turns long jump king: Nishad Kumar wins gold at Para Asian Games

Nishad Kumar claimed India’s second gold medal in the Para Asian Games at Aichi Nagoya. Remarkably, Nishad usually competes in the high-jump event, a discipline where he has won two Paralympic medals. But at the Asian Games, he competed in the long jump, his first competition in an international event, and claimed the top spot on the podium with a leap of 7.11 metres.
This is India’s second gold medal of the current Asian Games after Mona Agrawal claimed the first in 10m rifle shooting.
Who is Nishad Kumar?
Nishad Kumar (born October 3, 1999) is a two-time Paralympic medallist and high-jump champion from Himachal Pradesh who represents India on the global stage. Competing in the specialized T47 classification (designated for track and field athletes with unilateral upper limb impairment), he usually competes in the men’s high jump event, medalling at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
When he was just six years old, he suffered a life-altering accident when his right hand was severed in a grass-cutting machine while helping on his family’s farm. Rather than letting the tragedy deter him, he drew core athletic inspiration from his mother, a state-level volleyball player, and took up high jump in 2009, cycling daily for grueling training blocks.
He was born into a humble farming family in Badaun village, located in the Amb sub-division of the Una district in Himachal Pradesh, where his father supplemented their small farm income by working as a brick mason. Nishad honed his academic and athletic profile through DAV College, Himachal Pradesh University, and Lovely Professional University (LPU). His incredible vertical leap, tactical run-up rhythm, and upper-body adaptation allowed him to completely master the high-jump bar, training intensively under elite national coach Satyanarayana.
On the international athletics circuit, Nishad has established himself as one of India’s most celebrated and elite high jumpers.
At the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, he cleared a career-best height of 2.14 meters to win his maiden World Championship gold medal and smashed the Asian Record. His dominant leap even dethroned the legendary three-time Paralympic champion, Roderick Townsend.