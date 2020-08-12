He’s off the Christmas card & present list: Stuart Broad on his father who penalised him

Stuart Broad has revealed the seamers will be rotated against India. (Source: Reuters)

England’s fast bowler Stuart Broad, who has been fined by his own father and match referee Chris Broad for using inappropriate language against Pakistan’s player Yasir Shah during the first Test at Manchester, has come up with a hilarious reaction on his father.

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Cricket fans’ group England’s Barmy Army took to twitter and wrote,” Stuart Broad fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad! Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly.”

34-year Broad, who recently joined the 500-Test wickets club, came out with a hilarious reply saying,” He’s (father) off the Chrismas card and present list.” Cricket fans also jumped on the bandwagon and commented on the cricket star’s response.

Stuart has been fined 15 per cent of his match earnings for ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction’. The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday, when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah.

Broad, 34, admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by his father. No formal hearing was conducted. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

