‘He starts at 150 kph but drops to 138’: Aaqib Javed on debate between Umran Malik and Haris Rauf

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed feels that Haris Rauf is miles ahead then Umran Malik when it comes to fitness and consistency.

“Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the 7th or 8th over the speed drops to 138 kmph,” Aqib told Events & Happenings Sports.

“Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial.”

Javed said the difference between Rauf and Malik is just like Virat Kohli and the other batsmen in the world.

“The difference is the same as it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters.”

Javed also went on to praise Haris Rauf’s fitness regime.

“He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training and his lifestyle. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him,” he said.

Advertisement

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feels young Umran Malik, with his raw pace, has a bright future ahead and the youngster “can rule the world” if he works on his line and length.

“There’s only one piece of advice I want to give. I don’t think it’s easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world.

“You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well,” Shami said during a chat with Umran, which has been posted by bcci.tv.