Harjinder Kaur wins silver, India’s 7th weightlifting medal at 2026 CWG

Harjinder lifted 101kg in snatch and then 126kg in clean and jerk, both of which were personal bests for her. (Sony LIV screenshot)

India’s weightlifters continue to ring in the medals in Glasgow as Harjinder Kaur won silver in women’s 69kg to make it seven from the sport for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Harjinder lifted 101kg in snatch and then 126kg in clean and jerk, both of which were personal bests for her. Canadian Charlotte Simoneau won gold with a total lift of 240kg at present while Nya Phebe Hayman of Australia won bronze after heaving a total of 218kg. Harjinder was placed second at the end of snatch and she maintained her spot right to the end.

The 29-year-old has thus won a medal for the second consecutive time at the Commonwealth Games and improved on the bronze she won at Birmingham 2022. Harjinder’s journey to becoming a weightlifter started around the time that the strength she showed in tug-of-war got noticed. Her strong arms, she had told The Indian Express in 2022 before she won her first CWG medal, were developed by cutting fodder. It was hard labour on what is known as the toka, a chaff cutting machine which requires the operator to turn a giant wheel with blades.