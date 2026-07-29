Harjinder Kaur wins silver, India’s 7th weightlifting medal at 2026 CWG

India’s weightlifters continue to ring in the medals in Glasgow as Harjinder Kaur won silver in women’s 69kg to make it seven from the sport for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Harjinder lifted 101kg in snatch and then 126kg in clean and jerk, both of which were personal bests for her. Canadian Charlotte Simoneau won gold with a total lift of 240kg at present while Nya Phebe Hayman of Australia won bronze after heaving a total of 218kg. Harjinder was placed second at the end of snatch and she maintained her spot right to the end.
The 29-year-old has thus won a medal for the second consecutive time at the Commonwealth Games and improved on the bronze she won at Birmingham 2022. Harjinder’s journey to becoming a weightlifter started around the time that the strength she showed in tug-of-war got noticed. Her strong arms, she had told The Indian Express in 2022 before she won her first CWG medal, were developed by cutting fodder. It was hard labour on what is known as the toka, a chaff cutting machine which requires the operator to turn a giant wheel with blades.
“My father would give me Rs 350 for the return fare from Nabha to the college hostel in Sri Anandpur Sahib and another Rs 350 as pocket money. I felt ashamed to ask for more money,” Harjinder said before her competition at the CWG. “If I win a medal, I would say that the fodder I cut on a toka helped me build strong arms and it helped me when I took up weightlifting,” Harjinder added.
On Tuesday, rewrote the Games record in the snatch twice, first clearing 99kg before improving it to 101kg with a confident final attempt.
Harjinder then continued her record-breaking spree in the clean and jerk, successfully lifting 123kg before raising the bar to 126kg, taking her overall total to 227kg.
Despite her outstanding effort, Harjinder was up against an exceptional performance from Canada’s Charlotte Simoneau, who proved to be in a class of her own.
The Canadian shattered the Games records in every category, hoisting a massive 108kg in the snatch and 132kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 240kg — also a new Commonwealth Games record — to finish 13kg clear of the Indian.
Harjinder’s silver added to India’s impressive run in weightlifting, with the contingent continuing to establish itself as one of the strongest teams at the Games.