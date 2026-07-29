CWG silver translates for some more farmland for lifter Harjinder Kaur’s family

Silver medallist India's Harjinder Kaur poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Some more farmland.

That was the thought that came to Harjinder Kaur‘s mind immediately after she won the Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event.

The medal was an improvement on the one the girl from Punjab had clinched in the 71kg category at the previous edition in Birmingham. Since then, her marginal farming family had moved to a new house and bought some farmland in their village, and Harjinder’s father Sahib Singh may interpret her latest achievement in terms of what it could provide the family materially.

“We had marginal farmland and the income was augmented by selling milk from the six buffaloes we owned. The bronze medal won in Birmingham landed me a job as an income tax inspector, apart from cash awards. I wanted to upgrade my medal here and now I will get some more farmland for my father,” Harjinder told The Indian Express from Glasgow.