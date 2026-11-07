Harita Bhadra: how a girl from Ghatkopar’s traffic snarls learned to fly

In Mumbai’s cheese-whiz county Ghatkopar, butter has run quicker through Achija pav bhaji, than water out of a tap. But how did Harita Bhadra, the suburb’s running champion, realise she could sprint all the way to an Asian Games 200m bronze amid that concentrated urban bustle?

The story of Mumbai’s unexpected sprinter medallist is even more circuitous. It started at Kanjur Marg, and in the traffic snarls on the way to Udayachal school at Vikhroli, where PT teacher Bala Sir noticed her prodigious speed and told her parents (father a businessman) that she needed to run track.

“Nobody had done sport in my home, but my father ran marathons, mom did yoga, and sister was a classical dancer,” Harita recalls. She grew up waking up to strains of classical music, and the whole year was mapped out around the Tennis Grand Slams, with Rafael Nadal the family favourite. “We watched him a lot and I grew up admiring his strong approach to training hard,” says the 22-year-old double medallist from Nagoya, who took 200m bronze in 23.20s and a mixed relay bronze.

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The Mumbaikar became the first Indian after Dutee Chand to medal in sprints.

MSSA, that age-old Mumbai inter-school institution that dates back to 1893 and gave India Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in Harris Shield, had given Harita her first athletics medal, in long jump. She remembers competing at University ground, Priyadarshini Park and Kandivali SAI tracks, after starting in the 100 and long jump. These are sub-optimal tracks in a city that is not athletics-friendly. “I mean,” she laughs kindly, “they can definitely get better.”

Harita comes from privilege, but no funding purse can gloss over a false start. “My biggest memory of Junior competitions was a false start. Now, we travel with teams,” she explains. Back then, only her parents consoled her. “They were always there cheering for me.” They even moved residence to Ghatkopar as she moved to Somaiya University, Vidyavihar, a facility where she is still welcome to train anytime.

She preferred the Nationals to state meets. “Because only two from Maharashtra would be there. Winning a state meet in sprints is tougher than Nationals. Competition is insane in Maharashtra, always neck to neck” she explains. In Class 10, she made up her mind to pursue sports, and at the first opportunity headed to Loughborough University in the UK. “I didn’t win much in juniors and in my last year at 19, I was injured,” she recalls.

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Back in Mumbai, she reached out to Reliance’s Jio HPC at Navi Mumbai, where she formed a partnership with coach Rohit Mane. “The facility had everything needed. I’m grateful because coach knows how my body reacts to every session. But it’s not just him planning my schedule. It’s decided mutually so even I feel equally accountable for my training,” she says.

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Prior to the Asian Games, her off-season preparation had been near-perfect. “Conditioning, increasing strength, explosivity in the building phase besides speed sessions,” she says.

At Nagoya, they were comfortably housed in a hotel and coordinating bus schedules was the only thing not to mess up. Still, it was her first international event. “Nobody knew me before my Indoor wins. But more than others, I had more expectations from myself so I had to mentally prepare,” she says.

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She qualified in heats, leaving something to spare for finals. “It’s not exactly a risk to hold back, though you decide during the race. But yes, never get overconfident,” she stresses about taking a Q for granted.

Harita makes good time because her technique on the curve of the 200 is solid. “The curve is my favourite part. The last 100 you just go all out ensuring the form is maintained. Just keep going,” she simplifies.

It had been a tight finish, and Harita had been staring at the wrong big screen awaiting the results. Her best buddy and close competitor, Unnati, yelled for her to turn around as her name was announced for bronze.

“Felt unreal. It was the whole goal of the season. At the victory ceremony I was so emotional. Even if it was third place, to see the flag go up….”

Unnati Aiyappa, daughter of former heptathlete Pramila, trains at the same facility. “Even if we do same events, we are friends. Both of us are good on the track, so we push each other and are happy for the other’s success,” she says.

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Besides creating jewellery that complements her sister’s fashion-design business, Harita crochets and paints. On the track though, her choice of music is “upbeat,” even as she trains to qualify for the 2027 World Championships.

What does a perfect sprint feel like? “When you make the right ground contact it’s so smooth. I try remember that feeling always,” she says.

So, how did a Ghatkopar, Mumbai girl surrounded by traffic snarls learn to fly on the track? “In Mumbai everybody is living their dream with that unknowing attitude of ‘ho jaaega’,” she says. Harita made it happen.