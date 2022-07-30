scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Happy with my performance, keeping things simple helped: Arshdeep Singh

The West Indies were eventually restricted to 122 for 8 to slump to yet another loss as the visitors won the match by 68 runs.

By: PTI |
July 30, 2022 12:43:22 pm
Arshdeep Singh gave the West Indies star an epic death stare after taking his wicket in the first T20I of the series on Friday. credit ( twitter)

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh said that using variations, especially the slower ones, on a sticky wicket was the key to his success in the T20 series-opener against the West Indies.

Arshdeep (2/24 in 4 overs), who featured in the first T20I against England at Southampton earlier this month, picked up two wickets on his return to the national side.

“It was a good experience. I am happy with my performance. The team won, so the happiness doubled. Due to a break, I am playing after a long time. So, I want to work with Paras (Mhambrey) sir and improve on my areas,” Arshdeep said at the press conference.

“I guess, keeping things simple and using the wicket a lot and using the slower one and at the last just trying to nail my yorkers, I think that worked for me.” Playing in only his second game for India, Arshdeep attributed the clarity of his role in the team to his success.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

“I was pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities. Both the team management and the captain briefed me about my role as a bowler when I have to come to bowl and all.

“That gave me a lot of clarity and confidence and I could plan accordingly. The way Bhuvi Bhai bowls, he keeps the pressure at one end and that helps me to get wickets.” While in his very first over, Arshdeep was taken to the cleaners by Kyle Myers, he got rid of the batter in the fourth ball of his opening spell.

“He (Mayers) was attacking from the start and he came out hard and could have taken a chance on the bouncer but my gut instinct told me that I should go for it and it paid off.” The 23-year-old also acknowledged Dinesh Karthik’s role (41 not out from 19 balls) in taking India to a solid 190-6.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“DK Bhai played a great cameo and that gave us a good cushion as bowlers and the wicket was also sticky. As a bowling unit, we bowled in the right areas.” While Arshdeep removed Mayers with a bouncer, all-rounder Akeal Hosein was done in by a pitch-perfect yorker.

The West Indies were eventually restricted to 122 for 8 to slump to yet another loss as the visitors won the match by 68 runs.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot

From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot

Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News