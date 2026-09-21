In table tennis, handshakes and smiles as India beat Pakistan

A light nod of the head, followed by tapping of palms with your opponents, their coach and the umpire. Table tennis’ post-match rituals, though subtler than other racket sports, are evident and consistent. The nod symbolises mutual respect and the handshake (or tap) acknowledges fair play.

The nod-tap routine has been part of the game all along. It doesn’t get sacrificed amid personal differences. It didn’t get sacrificed amid political ones too on Monday, when India faced Pakistan in the women’s and men’s team events of the Asian Games.

The Indian women — Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das — lined up next to their Pakistani counterparts — Aleena Khan, Fatima Khan and Kalsoom Khan — before the Group F tie began. They shook hands with the match officials as well as the Khan trio, as is customary.