Gymnast Swathish’s journey: From losing his way to finding joy on Still Rings

India's second reserve performed a second Maltese in an exhibition of strength and talent at the CWG

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJul 25, 2026 09:17 PM IST
Swathish Commonwealth GamesOn his double tumble, single twist, tuck dismount — i.e when he landed with a deep full-in, and one balanced step on earth — Swathish sported a punch-pleased grin. ((Credit: Instagram: gymnastics_association_kerala)
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“He does it again! A second Maltese!!” the gymnastics commentator at the Commonwealth Games, Kate Downes said, with more than a hint of surprise during the Still Rings performance of India’s Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath. It had been a second perfect execution of the Maltese cross after the first, and watching an Indian pull it off had been delightful for the Glasgow crowd.

On the Maltese cross, perfection means stillness. The manoeuvre is also called a Swallow, like the bird in perfect flight. Unmoving arms stretched out between the Rings.

The torso and pointy-toed, steely feet, suspended parallel to the ground, a cross in horizontal plane.

On his double tumble, single twist, tuck dismount — i.e when he landed with a deep full-in, and one balanced step on earth — Swathish sported a punch-pleased grin. The 12.450 score flashed soon after. It would put him 11th in a field of 58 Rings performers at his Glasgow debut. He is second reserve for an apparatus final. But the two seconds of strength each — 4 in all, was a pause that was pregnant with potential.

National coach Rakesh Patra, a Rings specialist himself, had put in 6 months to swing in his controlled Swallow ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Though Patra had admitted he only tweaked the Indian squad’s movements in a short camp — polishing the hand bend, swing, (called Azarian) and how to recover the body for the third rotation of Rings after impact of Floor Exercise and Vault, it helped push up the Execution Score.

The initial strength work, difficulty training, motivation and convincing Swathish he shouldn’t be wasting away his life back in Kolachery, Kannur, was done by another Sports Authority of India coach, Abhishek Sharma.

Rough start

It was MP-born gymnastics coach Abhishek’s first appointment after coaching levels exams — at a SAI scheme centre in Kerala in 2014. It was the worst time to start there because the men’s programme was being shut down. Swathish was irregular, disinterested, strong and very talented.

His father had passed away, and one day his mother who worked cleaning and sorting jobs at people’s homes, came frantically looking for her son, even as Abhishek had sought permission to run a ‘Come & Play’ training for beginners where Swathish dawdled in at times.

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The mother told the coach Swathish wasn’t at school, nor at gymnastics. He had begun to tag along with loafers, drunks and assorted addicts, getting home late, or sometimes not at all till next morning. “I called him over and in front of his mother gave him a scolding asking him if he didn’t care for her struggle in raising him and who would support her if not him. It was harsh, but needed,” Abhishek recalls.

 

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The daily training he started next day morning, never slackened. State and Khelo India medals arrived, and the State CM would felicitate him in 2019, handing over Rs 8 lakh that stabilised his financial situation. During the pandemic, Swathish would take online classes and continue training on smaller elements.

Still Rings is a strength-heavy routine with 9 elements and a dismount, and Swathish got better even as he followed his coach to his next posting at Kolkata. “I had asked many talented gymnasts if they would train at Kolkata. Only Swathish arrived. He called from the railway station and lived with us few months.”

Abhishek would take him through the swings, strength holds (like vertical Iron cross, horizontal Maltese or swallow), as he became one of the best in Swallows.

Swathish coach Abhishek Sharma Swathish coach Abhishek Sharma

What impressed commentators was his transfer from a solid Iron cross (hands outstretched, feet perpendicular) into a Maltese swallow. Second was the eye-popping Iron cross, front giant to handstand, swinging with Azarian felge (complete wheel rotation with body as diameter) through to second Maltese.

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The likes of Canadian William Emard of (13.850) and Kiwi Daniel Stoddart (12.800) are known to weave in a Maltese or two. But for an Indian to pose with stillness where neither the body, nor rings or suspensions, shake or waver, was impressive. He missed the final by a mere 0.350.

The slow roll backwards to straighten arms between rings was technically professional and solid — shoulder and core strength combined with mental sturdiness. It was a metaphor for when Abhishek had persuaded Swathish to forget his meandering, aimless ways. Even as he awaits a chance as reserve to make it to finals, Indian gymnastics has once more found a talent worth backing, alongside the technically strong Tapan Mohanty.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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