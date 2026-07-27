Gyaneshwari wins silver in 53kg weightlifting, India’s 5th medal at CWG 2026

Gyaneshwari Yadav was the latest Indian weightlifter to win a medal for India as she clinched silver in the Women’s 53kg Final on Monday. This was also India’s 5th medal of the ongoing Games. Yadav started the first round with with clean lifts of 82kg, 85kg, 88kg and headed into the Clean and Jerk portion of the event at the second position behind only eventual champion Nigeria’s Onome Didih.
Yadav started the Clean and Jerk portion with a lift of 103kg before Didih lifted 105 kg. The Indian would go one better with her second effort lifting 107kg but the Nigerian weightlifter lifted 110kg. The third and final attempt saw Yadav lift 111 kg which secured her the silver.
On Sunday, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu underlined her status as India’s greatest weightlifter of her generation with a record-shattering third successive Commonwealth Games gold, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi claimed a silver each as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Games.
India’s medal prospects had suffered a setback before the competition when its weightlifting contingent was cut from 16 to 11 after multiple doping violations. The latest casualty was Dilbag Singh (96kg), who was withdrawn last week, further depleting the squad.
Despite the disruptions, India was a dominant force in Commonwealth weightlifting, benefiting from the absence of traditional giants China and North Korea. Indian lifters finished as the best-performing nation in the sport at the 1990, 2002, 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games and are the second-most successful country overall with 133 medals, including 46 golds, behind Australia.
The team topped the weightlifting medal table at the 2022 Birmingham Games with 10 medals, including three golds and three silvers, and another strong showing is expected in Glasgow.