Gyaneshwari wins silver in 53kg weightlifting, India’s 5th medal at CWG 2026

Gyaneshwari Yadav of India during the Women's Weightlifting 53kg Snatch during day four of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. (Steve WelshPA via AP)

Gyaneshwari Yadav was the latest Indian weightlifter to win a medal for India as she clinched silver in the Women’s 53kg Final on Monday. This was also India’s 5th medal of the ongoing Games. Yadav started the first round with with clean lifts of 82kg, 85kg, 88kg and headed into the Clean and Jerk portion of the event at the second position behind only eventual champion Nigeria’s Onome Didih.

Yadav started the Clean and Jerk portion with a lift of 103kg before Didih lifted 105 kg. The Indian would go one better with her second effort lifting 107kg but the Nigerian weightlifter lifted 110kg. The third and final attempt saw Yadav lift 111 kg which secured her the silver.