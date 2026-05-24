Gurindervir Singh and his obsession to prove naysayers wrong drives him to 100m NR

In fact, Gurindervir broke the record twice in two days. In the first semifinal on Friday, he ran 10.17s to better Animesh Kujur’s previous mark of 10.18s, though in the second semifinal, Kujur sprinted back with a faster 10.15s. (Express Photo | Pritish Raj)

Gurindervir Singh, 25, from Punjab, broke the men’s 100m national athletics record at the Federation Cup in Ranchi Saturday, clocking 10.09 seconds to become the first Indian to run a sub-10.10-second time.

In fact, Gurindervir broke the record twice in two days. In the first semifinal on Friday, he ran 10.17s to better Animesh Kujur’s previous mark of 10.18s, though in the second semifinal, Kujur sprinted back with a faster 10.15s.

The performances of India’s fastest two men have raised the country’s hopes for an athletics medal in the Commonwealth Games (in Scotland, from July 23) as well as the Asian Games (in Japan from September 19), where they could go even faster as they are expected to be in peak form. To be sure, Gurindervir’s 10.09s in Ranchi would have been good enough to win him a silver in the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.