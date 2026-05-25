‘Hurtful words on my appearance left me disturbed’: Gurindervir, 100m champ

Gurindervir Singh, India’s fastest man, has captured the imagination of the nation with a blazing run of 10.09s at the Federation Cup yesterday. His run to the new NR had a very interesting background. On the first day of the tournament, he broke the national record but could only hold it for five minutes before Animesh Kujur lowered it further.

After that, his coach James Hillier asked him to shut down the outside noise and it meant no smartphone and social media. But 24 hours later his record-breaking run became viral content.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Gurindervir opened up about his struggles last year, the significance of his run, and what comes next for him.

Do you hope to inspire more youth to take up athletics given that Punjab is one of the states with a major drug problem?

It might have an impact on the next generation but not on the ones who are already involved in it (drugs). The ones who are involved don’t even know who Gurindervir Singh is, where Ranchi is or what Athletics is. But I think this race can tell the next generation which path to choose.

Punjab is known for producing throwers in recent years and quarter-milers back in history. What does it mean to be a sprinter from Punjab?

Earlier, there were throwers. There were 400m runners. They used to choose throw events more. Now, I have chosen to run 100m, 200m and I think people will look at me and say that if he will do it, I’ll also do it.

How many reels have you seen since last night since you were not allowed to touch the phone day before?

I have been seeing my reels only. Every second or third reel is about me. It feels good that the whole nation is talking about me. It will feel good for five days and then back to the same grind of training.

You broke the national record the day before also but Animesh quickly reclaimed it. How did you feel about that?

I was happy for Animesh and didn’t stress myself. I was in my full flow. I did my stretching and slept for four hours at night and then again slept the whole day. Got up, came to the stadium and broke the national record.

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During my u16 days, there were many over-age boys competing and I used to fear them. My mamaji said, “Sher eko hi hunda jungle vich, bakriyan bahut firdi, hun tu sher banke khel” (There is only one lion in the jungle while there are a lot of goats, you’re the lion).

Gurindervir Singh poses for photographs after he recorded a 10.09s finish in the 100 meter event to shatter the national record at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi. (PTI Photo) Gurindervir Singh poses for photographs after he recorded a 10.09s finish in the 100 meter event to shatter the national record at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

This is not the first time that you broke the national record. You did it last year but after that you struggled, what happened?

Someone said something about my appearance and that too, to my face. I was disturbed last year. I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I used to look down.

I stopped looking straight ahead. If I see myself in someone else’s eyes, I will think that he is also thinking the same. So, I lost a lot of confidence.

I can’t tell you what those words were, but they were hurtful.

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How did you bounce back from that feeling? Who helped you?

It was myself and coach Hillier. He had some good conversations with me. He taught me a lot of things.

When I was a little low, I told him that I was having a problem. He told me that I can’t run so slow. He asked me what happened. I told him that I am under a lot of pressure. I am not feeling light. He told me that no one will stand up for me. I will have to stand at the starting line.

No one will come to motivate me. I will have to motivate myself on the starting line. I will have to motivate myself in life. Anyone can say anything to disturb me. You have to make yourself strong. No one can affect you. He taught me how to listen to people. He taught me how to ignore people. As I started to understand, I started improving.

Gurindervir Singh said that coach James Hillier asked him to shut down the outside noise and it meant no smartphone and social media. But 24 hours later his record-breaking run became viral content. (@RFYouthSports/ANI Photo) Gurindervir Singh said that coach James Hillier asked him to shut down the outside noise and it meant no smartphone and social media. But 24 hours later his record-breaking run became viral content. (@RFYouthSports/ANI Photo)

When you started training with Hillier, you were bulky but your fat percentage has gone down now and you look leaner. What did you sacrifice?

I have left everything. I haven’t eaten anything for a long time. Now, summer has started. My family is eating pinni and Ras Malai. I like pinni and khoya a lot. When I see it, I feel like eating it but can’t due to the dream of becoming a world class sprinter.

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Shoe is like a best friend for the athlete. What is your relation with your shoes?

I used to wear Stranger and Spartan spikes, the leather ones. Then my first spikes came from New Zealand and I used to keep it on the table and not let it touch the ground until I was running. I like buying new and colourful shoes. Currently, I have Nike Max Fly 2.

What next for India’s fastest man?

Nothing. Just go back, eat, exercise, train, and repeat.