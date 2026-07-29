Gulveer Singh braves relentless rain to win historic men’s 10,000m silver at 2026 CWG

Long distance runner Gulveer Singh on Tuesday made history by becoming the first Indian man to win a medal in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games. The national record holder clocked 27:49.8 in the event to win silver at the Scotstoun Stadium in in Glasgow. Gulveer finished second behind Australian Ky Robinson, who won the gold with 27:48.93s, while David Mullarkey of Isle of Men won the bronze medal.
This is the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games that an African has not finished in the top three of the men’s 10000m. Gulveer’s silver is very similar to Avinash Sable’s silver in 3000m steeplechase during the 2022 edition where he broke the Kenyan domination with a race of lifetime.
Gulveer, who trains under Scott Simmons in the USA, had to run a brilliant race in a field with multiple African runners and 2023 World Championships medalist Daniel Ebenyo. As the rain poured down in Glasgow, Gulveer started well staying in top three for the first 4000m constantly staying with the Kenyans.
He ran a tactical race where the acceleration came when it was needed like at the 5600m mark when he fell down to ninth. He stayed at sixth position at the 8000m mark with five laps to go. In the last 1000m mark, Gulveer broke out of the pack and moved to the bronze medal position.
He was going shoulder to shoulder with Mullarkey but brought his last kick at the 9800m mark and raced ahead of him to win the silver medal. Gulveer, who set the new national record in the event last year, is one of the most consistent Indian long distance runners in recent times and has been constantly breaking National records. With Gulveer’s medal, India has now won two silver medals in Athletics with Sarvesh Kushare winning the other one in men’s high jump yesterday.
Meanwhile, Indian women’s high jump national record holder Pooja bowed out in the event with a best jump of 1.77m after failing to clear 1.82m in three attempts.