Gulveer Singh braves relentless rain to win historic men’s 10,000m silver at 2026 CWG

Long distance runner Gulveer Singh on Tuesday made history by becoming the first Indian man to win a medal in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games. The national record holder clocked 27:49.8 in the event to win silver at the Scotstoun Stadium in in Glasgow. Gulveer finished second behind Australian Ky Robinson, who won the gold with 27:48.93s, while David Mullarkey of Isle of Men won the bronze medal.

This is the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games that an African has not finished in the top three of the men’s 10000m. Gulveer’s silver is very similar to Avinash Sable’s silver in 3000m steeplechase during the 2022 edition where he broke the Kenyan domination with a race of lifetime.