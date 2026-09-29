5 days, 4 races, 3 medals: Gulveer Singh’s hectic, but productive, Asiad

From September 25-29, Gulveer Singh ran four races, including three finals, finishing with three medals: Silver in 1500m and 10,000m and bronze in 5000m.

He thus became the first Indian to win three middle and long-distance medals in one edition of the Asian Games.

For someone who ‘only’ won a bronze at the 2023 edition, Gulveer has transformed into India’s flag-bearer in distance-running events over the past two years.

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A couple of months ago, he won two medals at the Commonwealth Games with a silver in 10,000m and a bronze in 5000m.

“One has to have the experience to compete at the top level to win at the top level. From the last Asian Games to now, Gulveer has that experience. He competes with the best in the USA and is consistently participating in events across the globe. All of this has helped him in improving his racing intelligence,” said Scott Simmons, who trains the Indian athlete at Colorado Springs.