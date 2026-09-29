5 days, 4 races, 3 medals: Gulveer Singh’s hectic, but productive, Asiad

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From September 25-29, Gulveer Singh ran four races, including three finals, finishing with three medals: Silver in 1500m and 10,000m and bronze in 5000m.
He thus became the first Indian to win three middle and long-distance medals in one edition of the Asian Games.
For someone who ‘only’ won a bronze at the 2023 edition, Gulveer has transformed into India’s flag-bearer in distance-running events over the past two years.
A couple of months ago, he won two medals at the Commonwealth Games with a silver in 10,000m and a bronze in 5000m.
“One has to have the experience to compete at the top level to win at the top level. From the last Asian Games to now, Gulveer has that experience. He competes with the best in the USA and is consistently participating in events across the globe. All of this has helped him in improving his racing intelligence,” said Scott Simmons, who trains the Indian athlete at Colorado Springs.
Simmons is not surprised that Gulveer ran well in all four races. “He works very hard in training and doesn’t miss any gym sessions or any workout. He also takes recovery seriously. Nutrition, recovery, and sleep, he takes all of it as seriously as he takes his training,” he told reporters after the 5000m bronze medal.
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According to Simmons, Gulveer is very good at easy running.
“It’s the best way to recover for any long-distance runner, because you use the same muscles you use in hard training, facilitate oxygen, blood, nutrients,” he said.
In multi-sport events, recovery plays an important role, especially for athletes who compete in multiple events.
“I have got a personal physio, so that helps a lot. After the 1500m race yesterday, I had a massage, did some stretching and gave myself proper rest knowing that I’ll be running in the 5000m the next day,” Gulveer said.
Three races were not in the initial plan as Gulveer doesn’t train much for 1500m. But when the Athletics Federation of India asked, it was important for him to recover after every race – including the 1500m heats.
“The 1500m medal was just the byproduct of our training. I’m not a fan of an athlete running four races in five days but since we had trained to compete with the likes of (Bahrain’s Birhanu) Balew, the result was going to come,” Simmons added.
A lot of elite athletes get their protein requirement from non-vegetarian food but Gulveer is one of the few who relies on other sources.
When asked what he ate during these five days, he quipped,“ Daal roti khayi. Aur kya khayenge (I ate pulses and chapati, what else will I eat). I’m a pure vegetarian, I don’t eat chicken or eggs.”
Simmons maintains that it’s not so common but the team is very particular about his protein intake.
“We have plant-based proteins and supplements.We will test him for blood iron, serum ferritin, and use iron supplements which are safe,” he added.
With three medals in his kitty at the Asian Games, Gulveer has a World Championship to look forward to and will return to his training base soon.
“Gulveer will go to Delhi and there will be celebrations. He is allowed that but we have to look at the World Championships next year and the LA Olympics after that. To defeat someone like Balew at both places, he needs to train more,” laughed Simmons.
High jumper Pooja Singh won the bronze medal in the women’s high jump to become the youngest track and field medallist at the Asian Games 2026.
Pooja jumped 1.84m, far lower than her personal best of 1.93m, to finish third. But after disappointing results at the U20 World Athletics Championships and the 2026 Commonwealth Games, she at least ended her season on a high.
Competing in a strong field, Pooja was going smooth till 1.84m but failed to clear 1.87m as Uzbekistan’s Barnkhon Sayfullaeva won the gold medal with 1.90m ahead of Kazakhstan’s Kristina Ovchinnikova (1.87m).
India ended the athletics campaign with a total of 24 medals – including one gold, nine silver and 14 bronze.