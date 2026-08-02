Gulveer wins bronze in men’s 5000m, his 2nd medal at 2026 CWG

Indian long distance runner Gulveer Singh continued his stellar run with a bronze medal in the men’s 5000m to add another medal to his cabinet. He clocked 13:24.95s to finish third ahead of Cornelius Kemboi of Kenya in a photo finish.
Competing in a tough field against the 2024 U20 World Champion Andrew Alamisi of Kenya, Tokyo Olympic medallist Mohammed Ahmed of Canada, and 10000m champion Ky Robinson of Australia, Gulveer produced a superb kick in the last 400m to go from fourth to the bronze medal position.
While he was far from his personal best of 12:59.77, Gulveer capped his Commonwealth Games campaign with a stellar show.
Gulveer, who earlier won a silver medal in the men’s 10000m, created history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to win two medals in track events.
Like his 10000m run, he followed the strategy of staying with the lead pack, accelerating while needed and producing a kick in the last 400m. Gulveer was fourth at the end of the 4000m mark and held his position before producing the kick in the final 400m and winning his stellar medal.
“In a championship race, position is very important. I didn’t want to lead too early because that would have meant doing extra work, but I also didn’t want to lose contact with the front group,” Gulveer had said after the 10000m race.
This is India’s tenth medal in Athletics at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with five silver and five bronze medals. India has crossed the eight medal haul from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.