Gulveer wins bronze in men’s 5000m, his 2nd medal at 2026 CWG

Indian long distance runner Gulveer Singh continued his stellar run with a bronze medal in the men’s 5000m to add another medal to his cabinet. He clocked 13:24.95s to finish third ahead of Cornelius Kemboi of Kenya in a photo finish.

Competing in a tough field against the 2024 U20 World Champion Andrew Alamisi of Kenya, Tokyo Olympic medallist Mohammed Ahmed of Canada, and 10000m champion Ky Robinson of Australia, Gulveer produced a superb kick in the last 400m to go from fourth to the bronze medal position.

While he was far from his personal best of 12:59.77, Gulveer capped his Commonwealth Games campaign with a stellar show.