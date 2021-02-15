Team India supporters wait for ‘exciting game’ with pink ball at Motera Stadium

Suresh Raina lauded efforts of BCCI secretary Jay Shah in building the new stadium at Motera. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The third Test match between India and England that will be played at the world’s largest stadium at Motera with a pink ball will be an “exciting game”, said former all-rounder Suresh Raina who was in Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate MS Dhoni Cricket Academy.

“The Test match will be exciting. It will be played in the world’s largest stadium. I think it will be a good Test match,” said Raina after inaugurating the academy on the GMDC grounds. In the last pink ball Test that India played, the team registered their lowest ever Test total — 36 runs — at Adelaide Oval versus Australia. The team lost the match by eight wickets.

When pointed out that English bowlers such as James Anderson and Jofra Archer were rested for the ongoing second Test match and thus would be fresh for the pink ball Test, the former led-handed middle-order batsman said, “Our bowlers are also getting ready. In NCA you can see Mohammed Shami (who has started bowling), we also rested (Jaspreet) Bumrah, KL Rahul will be back, Though India made 36 in their last pink Test match, the victories that followed (in Australia) was worthy of appreciation.”

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami who suffered a hairline fracture on his right forearm during India’s second innings debacle at Adelaide, resumed bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) about 10 days ago.

The Sardar Patel stadium at Motera will host the pink ball Test match between England and India from February 24 to 28. The stadium has been completely been rebuilt and can now host over 1.1 lakh spectators. Ticket bookings for the match have begun. Raina also lauded efforts of BCCI secretary Jay Shah in building the new stadium at Motera.

“Congratulations to Jaybhai. He has made a good stadium. I had met him in Lucknow and he is enthusiastic… he is doing so much for cricket,” he added.

Raina also felt that the Indian cricket team was giving a good fight back to the English in the ongoing second Test match, after losing the first, “We have a given a good fight back in the second Test match. Rohit Sharma played a very crucial innings and he was partnered by Ajinkya Rahane.”

Praising young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, he said, “I was also happy to see Rishab Pant. The way he has been making back-to-back runs and the way he has kept for Axar Patel on this wicket (in second Test match). It seems he is improving his game and keeping skills and it is good to see that.”

Earlier in the day, Raina inaugurated the sports academy in Ahmedabad and interacted with the students.