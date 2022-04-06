Woods dominates talk, but plenty of contenders at The Masters

Those who are avid golf followers and keen students of the history of the game will know that American legend Ben Hogan recovered from a near-fatal car accident in 1949 to dominate the sport, as he had started to do before the mishap.

It would be too much to expect Tiger Woods’ return to active golf at The Masters to follow a similar script. The winner of 15 Majors escaped with his life but didn’t avoid serious injury, in a high-speed car crash in California early last year. Doctors were even said to be considering amputation of his right leg at one stage. This along with the several other injuries and surgeries, as well as personal scandals – not to mention his supreme ability and sense of occasion – has ensured that Woods remains the biggest talking point and crowd-puller in golf, whether he swings a club in anger or not.

Hence, when he tees off at Augusta National on Thursday, he would have again brought even casual fans to the game even though logic dictates that a rusty game and a body not lately used to the physical rigours of Major championship golf will be drawbacks too big to overcome.

After all, Thursday will be 508 days since Woods was officially in competition. He had himself conjectured that his time of day-in, day-out excellence was in the past.

What provides added poignancy to Woods’ participation at the 2022 Masters is that it will mark 25 years since he announced his arrival at the top of golf by winning the 1997 edition.

Big crowds arrived at Augusta on Monday just to watch him play a practice round, accompanied by the unmistakable ‘Tiger’ roars.

Tiger Woods gallery on 18 … for a practice round. pic.twitter.com/EHWp7VXwO3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2022

No self-doubt

Woods has never been short of confidence as far as his golf game is concerned. When asked in the lead-up to the Masters if he thought he could win, the answer came in two words: “I do.”

He has a history in proving people wrong. Just three years ago, he wrote one of the most compelling chapters in sporting history by claiming his fifth Green Jacket when most thought his best days were behind him.

But the big question will be whether Woods can walk around the undulating Augusta terrain without a golf cart at his disposal. There was a time when anything other than a W used to be a big disappointment for him. For lesser mortals, making the weekend cut at the Masters is a big achievement. Fair to say, in the backdrop of whatever Woods has gone through in recent years, teeing off at Augusta 2022 will be one of his biggest victories.

Contenders

Though the buzz has almost totally been about Woods, there are a number of players who would be holding realistic aspirations of donning the coveted Green Jacket come Sunday evening.

Scottie Scheffler is not a household name, but is the world’s No.1-ranked golfer. He won the recent WGC-Match Play Championship, which propelled him to the top spot. The American has been in excellent form of late with three victories, but his record in the Majors is not something to write home about… yet.

Australian Cameron Smith won the Players Championship – often called the fifth Major – last month, denying India’s Anirban Lahiri in a memorable finish. He has been close before at Augusta, and this could be his time.

Brooks Koepka has four Major titles – but no Masters yet. He is always a safe bet to go deep in the big tournaments.

Justin Thomas is a Major champion and is always there or thereabouts. Collin Morikawa already has the PGA Championship and The Open in his trophy cabinet and the young American would be hungry to add to his tally.

Spaniard Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland will be the main European hopes, based on current form, with Rory McIlroy struggling to put four quality rounds together.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has had a back injury of late that forced him to skip the lead-up tournaments.

No Phil

Woods’ most prominent rival for a long stretch of their careers, Phil Mickelson will be giving the Masters a miss.

The left-hander has been in the eye of a storm over his comments about the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League. His diatribe against the PGA Tour has also not made him a favourite among the golfing establishment.

Last year, Mickelson became the oldest man to win a Major Championship by prevailing at the PGA Championship at almost 51 years of age. But his hitherto clean image of a fan favourite has taken a big beating over recent months, prompting him to take a break from the game. ‘Lefty’, as he is nicknamed, has three Green Jackets in his possession, but may not have been in the right frame of mind to play at his best.