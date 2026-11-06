Why LIV Golf, which shook up sport in 2022 with Saudi Arabia money, is winding down

It arrived on the golf scene looking to shake up the sport. But after four years, LIV Golf has announced that it will liquidate. “In light of the current circumstances, we believe shifting ⁠toward ​an orderly wind-down is the most responsible path forward for the League at this time,” Gene Davis and Jon Zinman of LIV Golf board’s special committee said in a press release late on Thursday.

The press release came after a lawyer made the move public in a hearing in New Jersey. “The debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan,” attorney Matthew Williams of Gibson Dunn said. “Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing wind-down in their business.”