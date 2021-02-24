Watch: NBA legend Dwyane Wade with Tiger Woods on links day before serious crash

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was with Tiger Woods on the links on Monday, just one day before Woods suffered leg injuries in a car crash in the Los Angeles area.

In video from his Instagram account, Wade jokes around with Woods and thanks him for “teaching him something.”

When he asked Woods, “How good am I,” Woods laughs and says “Good” while shaking his head and then laughingly says, “We’re getting better.”

Wade also posted a picture of the two of them kneeling down to line up a shot into the hole.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods was the only person in the car.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

This was @TigerWoods and @DwyaneWade just yesterday – Woods was driving to meet Drew Brees and Chargers QB Justin Herbert out at the same course today, reports @ShelleyESPN. pic.twitter.com/ua0rql3xgp — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 24, 2021

The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”