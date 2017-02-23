Vani Kapoor wins maiden title of new season

Vani Kapoor had an indifferent start, dropping a shot on thevery first hole. Vani Kapoor had an indifferent start, dropping a shot on thevery first hole.

Young golfer Vani Kapoor claimed her first title of the season with a margin of four strokes at the 4th leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club.

Vani carded an even par round on the final day to total 213, while Amandeep Drall finished second with a total score of 217 at the Rs 7,00,000 event which culminated.

Vani had an indifferent start, dropping a shot on thevery first hole. She went on to card a birdie on the 7th hole with a double bogey on the 8th in her front nine.

Sensing victory on her way in, she played with much more control and carded a bogey free round with birdies on the 10th and 16th holes.

Panchkula’s Amandeep had a shaky start, carding bogeys on the 1st and 5th holes, but birdies on the 8th and 9th helped her to neutralise the damage on her way out. Her lone birdie in the back nine came on the 15th hole, while she dropped shots on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 17th and 18th to finish the round with a score of four over 74.

Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma and Hero MotoCorp sponsored Sharmila Nicollet were tied third with identical scores of 218 after the third round.

Jaipur’s Afshan Fatima finished in fifth position with a total score of 221. She was followed by Kolkata’s Smriti Mehra in sixth position with a score of 222.

Neha Tripathi finished seventh with a total score of 223, followed by Gaurika Bishnoi and Mehar Atwal in tied eighth with identical scores of 225.

