Vani Kapoor makes cut in Finnish Open

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor made the cut in the Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open after making a jump of eight places to lie tied 14th at the end of second round in Messila, Finland.

Vani shot an even par score in round 2 at the Messila Golf Club.

Vani’s two rounds of 75 and 72 gave her a total of 3-over par, which is currently seven shots off the leader and defending champion Ursula Wikstrom of Finland.

Vani made a climb of eight spots after being placed tied 22nd at the end of round 1. She will play the final round today.

A total of top 45 ladies made the cut at the end of the second round of the event which had a total 139 golfers in the fray.

