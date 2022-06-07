Tiger Woods withdraws from next week’s US Open

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 7, 2022 10:03:23 pm
Updated: June 7, 2022 10:03:23 pm
Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf.
Woods returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month’s PGA Championship where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-