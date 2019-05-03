Toggle Menu
Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedomhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/golf/tiger-woods-to-receive-presidential-medal-of-freedom-5708064/

Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tiger Woods will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump next Monday, the White House said on Thursday.

Donald Trump says he will give Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th hole after winning the Masters in Augusta. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Tiger Woods will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump next Monday, the White House said on Thursday.

Woods, 43, ended an 11-year major championship drought when he won the Masters on April 14, and Trump tweeted the following day that he would present the golfer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, “because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE”.

Woods’s career was almost ended by a serious back injury, before a spinal fusion two years ago proved successful and allowed him to make a comeback.

His Masters win was the 15th major title for Woods who is second only to fellow American Jack Nicklaus (18) on the all-time list of major champions.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cost of playing golf in Mumbai extremely high, will shift training base to Chandigarh: Golfer Keshav Mishra
2 Tiger Woods chooses not to enter Quail Hollow
3 Still possible to chase down Jack Nicklaus' Majors record, says Tiger Woods