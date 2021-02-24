scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Tiger Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
Updated: February 24, 2021 1:38:23 am
Tiger Woods, Tiger Woods car crashIn this file photo, Tiger Woods lines up a putt (Source: USA TODAY Sports)

Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Novak Djokovic on cloud nine after winning 18th Grand Slam title
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 23: Latest News