Tiger Woods shrugs off shaky start to lead in Japan

Tiger Woods couldn’t have scripted a better scenario for the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan despite his shaky start.

Advertising

After a layoff from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago, Woods shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Zozo Championship.

Woods was tied with Gary Woodland, with local favorite Hideki Matsuyama a stroke behind. They had to wait another day to get back on the course after heavy rain washed out play Friday.

Things didn’t start well for Woods when he sent his opening shot into the water on No. 10 and bogeyed the first three holes.

Advertising

“The start I got off to wasn’t very good, I hit bad shot after bad shot … and the next thing you know, things aren’t looking so good,” Woods said.

Co-leaders @TigerWoods and @GaryWoodland. Sometimes their lines are even lower than their scores 😍 pic.twitter.com/sSTPyxXJiP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 25, 2019

But the Masters champion quickly found his game at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, with birdies on four of his next six holes. He had five birdies on the final seven holes.

“After the start, the ball-striking was better, the putting was really good,” Woods said. “I was hitting a lot of good putts, the ball was rolling tight which was nice. “